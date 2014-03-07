Court rules in favor of work at Skouries gold mine resuming

The country’s highest administrative court on Thursday upheld an appeal by a workers’ association in Halkidiki, northern Greece, and mining company Hellas Gold against a decision last summer by zoning authorities to stop a gold-mining operation in nearby Skouries.

According to the ruling, taken by the Fifth Section of the Council of State, there are no legal problems with the licenses issued for the project nor any reason for the works to be suspended. Last June, the Municipality of Aristoteli’s zoning department ordered works in the area to stop amid strong protests by local residents and environmental activists.