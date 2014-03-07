Troika to stay in Athens, no decision on Greece in upcoming eurogroup, sources says

Troika officials were expected to remain in Athens until the end of next week, as part of ongoing negotiations with the Greek government, Kathimerini understands.

According to troika sources, a eurogroup meeting scheduled to take place in Brussels on Monday was not expected to reach any final decisions regarding Greece.

On Thursday, talks between government officials and troika envoys failed to bridge differences between the two sides.

Troika mission chiefs discussed the issue of private sector layoffs with Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis and also met for several hours with Administrative Reform Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for talks that focused on a delayed plan to put thousands of civil servants in a so-called mobility scheme of forced transfers and layoffs.