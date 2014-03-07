Samaras to inform Barroso about troika negotiations

Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras was expected to inform European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso of developments in the ongoing negotiations between top troika officials and the Greek government, as the two men were expected to meet in Athens for a two-day European Summit of Regions and Cities, Kathimerini understands.

Barroso was expected to arrive in the Greek capital on Friday evening to attend the weekend meeting, which included a working dinner with Samaras.

Also visiting Athens for the EU meeting were European Parliament President Martin Schulz and European Investment Bank chief Werner Hoyer.

Talks between Samaras and Barroso were expected to take place two days prior to a eurogroup meeting on Monday.