Former minister released on 1 million euro bail in wiretapping scandal

Former PASOK minister Michalis Karchimakis was granted conditional release and was ordered to pay one million euros in bail after facing an investigative magistrate on the same day. He was also ordered not to leave the country.

Charges against the socialist politician were brought following a probe into a wiretapping scandal that was first uncovered in 2005. The investigation revealed that the telephones of then Prime Minister Costas Karamanlis and his cabinet were being monitored.

During a police search of the former minister’s residence, officers discovered classified documents belonging to the Greek Intelligence Service, EYP, following allegations by an EYP agent that the former minister had requested the data in 2006.

Karchimakis has denied the charges.