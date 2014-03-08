Thessaloniki doctor gets suspended sentence over 'Jews not welcome' sign

A Thessaloniki court on Friday handed a suspended 16 month prison sentence to a 57-year-old doctor from Nea Michanonia after finding him guilty of breaking the anti-racism law by putting up a sign outside a surgery he used stating, “Jews not welcome," in German.

The doctor, an EOPYY neurologist, was also found guilty of weapon possession, after a police search of his home led to the discovery of knives as well as three daggers, two of which bore Nazi symbols.

Officers also discovered images of Adolf Hitler and other Nazi paraphernalia along with newspapers and magazines published by ultranationalist Golden Dawn.

The doctor denied putting up the sign and argued it had been erected in his absence.