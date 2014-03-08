Death toll from flu keeps rising, reaching 80

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Eighty people have died of flu-related illnesses between the start of the influenza season in October and Friday, raising concerns about the prevalence of the virulent H1N1 strain in Greece this year.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) also added that 234 people have had to be hospitalized in intensive-care since October and 56 are still under close observation with serious symptoms.
Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com