Head of Church of Greece puts off visit to Russia

The Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, Cyril, who visited Athens last May, has cancelled plans to attend an event at the Greek Embassy in Moscow after the head of the Church of Greece, Ieronymos (photo), put off a visit to the Russian capital, sources told Kathimerini.

Officially, the archbishopric in Athens informed the Russian Orthodox Church that Ieronymos would not be able to visit due to a busy schedule but the feeling in Moscow is that his trip has been cancelled because of friction between the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Istanbul and the Russian church over events in Ukraine.

There has been tension between the two churches in the past over religious issues in Ukraine.