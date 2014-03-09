EC President Barroso speaks in Athens, says he is optimistic of growth

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, who was in Athens on Saturday, said he is confident Greece is on the path to growth.

“We all have to support Greece and as long as the Greeks continue with reforms, they will achieve sustainable growth,” he said, speaking at the EU’s summit of regions and cities. “There is already a primary surplus and next year there will be even more growth.”

During his speech, Barroso also said that the European Union would proceed with the signing of accession chapters with Ukraine immediately.

The European Union and the International Monetary Fund have offered to provide Ukraine with financial assistance.