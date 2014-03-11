Pharmacists mull extending strike in protest at reforms

Greek pharmacists, who on Tuesday are to enter the second part of a two-day strike against the liberalization of their sector, are considering extending their action unless the government withdraws troika-imposed reforms, Kathimerini understands.

Members of the Panhellenic Pharmacists’ Union (PFS), who rallied outside Parliament yesterday, are to convene on Tuesday to take stock of negotiations between the government and the troika as regards their sector and decide on how to move forward. The protesters are opposed to the troika’s insistence on opening up the sector to competition by allowing any company or individual to open a pharmacy and by allowing supermarkets to sell non-prescription medicines.

The PFS said in a statement that it would continue its struggle “against the interests that for three years now have been trying to destroy the Greek pharmacy.”