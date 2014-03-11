Island tourism businesses push for post-quake repairs

Tourism professionals on the Ionian island of Cephalonia, where buildings and infrastructure were seriously damaged by two strong earthquakes in January and February, on Monday expressed serious concerns about the slow pace of repairs as the summer season looms.

An association representing tourism businesses in Paliki, the island’s western peninsula which was badly affected by the quakes, issued a statement claiming that virtually no action had been taken. “None of the projects has begun, neither on the Lixouri road network, nor along the coastal zone or the port,” it said, referring to the main port of Paliki.

The island’s mayor, Alexandros Parisis, claimed the local entrepreneurs’ fears were groundless, noting that he had been informed by Infrastructure Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis during a meeting in Athens on Monday that a revamp of Lixouri was to begin next month and to be concluded in June.