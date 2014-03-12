Court rules preferential university admission for children of large families is unconstitutional

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The Council of State has ruled that children of large families should not be eligible to preferential treatment with regard to admission at local universities.
The court deemed that legislation allocating a certain number of university places to children stemming from large families was unconstitutional and led to fewer places for university candidates with comparatively higher academic qualifications.
The court noted that these kind of privileges allowed children from large families to be admitted to higher education facilities with lower grades than their fellow students.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com