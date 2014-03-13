False alarm over 'suspect' package at central Athens train station

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The central Athens ISAP electrical railway station on Victoria Square was briefly evacuated on Thursday morning after a suspect package was found to have been left unattended on the platform.
Railway staff called police and a bomb disposal crew to the scene, which discovered that the package was an empty cosmetics case.
The evacuation was called off and service resumed as usual shortly after noon.