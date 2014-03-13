Greek man reported missing in East Harlem blast

A Greek-American man has been reported missing in a blast that leveled two buildings on Wednesday in the New York City neighborhood of East Harlem in Upper Manhattan, according to sources.

Andreas Panagopoulos, a 42-year-old Greek American, had not been heard of by friends and family since the blast, in which at least six people were killed and dozens injured. He lived in one of the two buildings that collapsed, according to American media, which are attributing the explosion to a gas leak.

The Greek state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency had reported that Panagopoulos was among the injured and was receiving treatment at a hospital, though a close friend of his who spoke to Ant1 television in Athens later said that this has not been confirmed.

"We are trying to get information from hospitals," Evangelos Alkimos told Ant1 from New York.

American media on Thursday reported that Panagopoulos is among nine people who are unaccounted for.