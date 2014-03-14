Cyprus swears in new cabinet members in mini reshuffle

Cyprus swore in new members of cabinet in a mini reshuffle on Friday, expedited by the departure of a junior partner from the center-right coalition last month.

President Nicos Anastasiades replaced his defense, education, communications and health ministers.

Three of them were members of the Democratic Party, which quit the year-old coalition last month in protest at the government's plans to re-start peace talks with estranged Turkish Cypriots.

The former communications minister was re-assigned the Defense Ministry.

Energy Minister George Lakkotrypis, responsible for overseeing development of Cyprus's offshore hydrocarbons discoveries, remained in his post. He resigned from the Democratic Party in early March.