Pharmacists closed Friday and Monday in ongoing strike against reforms

Pharmacies were to be closed on Friday and on Monday as Greek pharmacists continue their protests against planned reforms aimed at liberalizing their sector.

The pharmacists walked off the job earlier this week in an initial "warning strike" and have threatened to intensify their action unless the government rejects a series of reforms demanded by the troika that would extend the right to sell over-the-counter medicines to supermarkets and would allow any individual or business to open a pharmacy.

Unionists are to meet again on Monday to decide how to continue with their action.