Poll puts ND, SYRIZA neck-and-neck, finds 41 percent undecided

A new opinion poll carried out for the Efimerida ton Syntakton daily by Public Issue puts conservative New Democracy, which leads the ruling coalition, neck-and-neck with the main leftist opposition SYRIZA and finds that 41 percent of voters remain decided two months ahead of European and local authority elections.

According to the survey, 15.5 percent of respondents back New Democracy and 15.5 percent back SYRIZA.

To Potami, a new center-left party set up by the journalist Stavros Theodorakis, was backed by 7 percent of respondents followed by the Communist Party (KKE) with 5 percent, neofascist Golden Dawn with 4.5 percent and socialist PASOK with 4.5 percent. The right-wing anti-bailout Independent Greeks follows with 2.5 percent and Democratic Left, which until last June was part of the ruling coalition, with just 1.5 percent.

A massive 41 percent of the respondents said they remained undecided about who to support.