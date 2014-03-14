Visiting British experts offer tips on waste management

Two representatives of a British public-private partnership that resulted in the creation of one of the largest waste management projects in Europe are in Athens this week to offer insights in an area where Greece continues to lag behind most of its EU peers.

The facility in Manchester, northern England, serves some 2.6 million people, processes 5 percent of all British waste, and was created without the vehement protests that have obstructed similar initiatives in Greece, a spokesperson told Kathimerini.

John Bland heads an organization representing nine different boroughs of Manchester that was set up after their councils approved the project. “People are scared, so you have to ask them what they want,” Bland said, noting that surveys indicated 90 percent of local residents wanted recycling and composting units in their area.

“We explained to them what would happen if we did not change waste management models,” he remarked.