Large shipment of contraband cigarettes seized at Piraeus

Δημοσίευση 15 Μαρτίου 2014, 15:08 / Ανανεώθηκε 15 Μαρτίου 2014, 15:08
Narcotics officers seized a large shipment of nearly 2 million illegal cigarettes at the port of Piraeus on Friday.

The contraband was found on a cargo ship that had come from Malaysia and was carrying forged documents.

Authorities estimate that had the cigarettes made it into circulation, they would have cost the state over 3.5 million euros in lost taxes.