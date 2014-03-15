Crackdown on fare dodging on buses and trolley buses shows in revenues

The company that manages Attica’s buses and trolley buses, OSY, said on Friday that a crackdown on fare dodging has brought about a significant boost for the cash-strapped organization’s coffers.

The number of fines imposed during on-the-spot inspections rose to 90,262 in 2013 from 67,773 the previous year. This increase was achieved despite inspections easing for about a month following the death in August of a 19-year-old man who was killed while trying to elude an inspector on a trolley bus in Athens.

Inspections picked up in the last quarter of the year, bringing in revenues of 1.5 million euros from October to December, OSY said.