Deal with troika finally reached, say FinMin sources

Finance Ministry sources on Tuesday suggested that a deal has finally been reached after seven months of negotiations between Greek government officials and representatives of the country's troika of international creditors.

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is expected to make an official statement later in the day detailing the terms of the agreement, which will open the way for Athens to secure further additional rescue loans ahead of the scheduled expiry of some 10 billion euros in bonds in May.

Following seven months of talks that have escalated into marathon negotiation sessions over the past few weeks, government officials and representatives of the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund reached an agreement Tuesday morning on the most contentious points that were holding up the progress of talks, Kathimerini understands.