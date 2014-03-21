Myconos faces drought risk this summer

The popular island destination of Myconos faces a serious drought risk this summer unless immediate measures are taken to avert water shortages, Skai understands.

The water levels at the island's main reservoir are exceptionally low and sources indicate that a new desalination plant is needed.

Experts estimate that, unless there is significant rainfall over the coming weeks, Myconos will only have adequate water for the next four months.

Municipal authorities on the island are expected to announce measures in the next few days aimed at curbing wasteful use of water and planning the construction of a desalination plant to supplement dwindling water supplies.

If there are problems during the tourist season, vessels may be dispatched to ferry additional water supplies to the island, sources said.