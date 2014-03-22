Teachers' union calls for minister's resignation

The union representing secondary school teachers (OLME) on Friday called for the resignation of Education Minister Constantinos Arvanitopoulos on the same day that the civil service mobility scheme came to an end for 1,845 teachers.

OLME said that of the 1,845 teachers in the areas of information and other technology who were on reduced wages for a period of eight months while undergoing assessment, new posts in the civil service have been found for 1,641 of them.

The remaining 204 face dismissal, though the ministry countered that the number of teachers who actually face dismissal is less, at 78.

The minister “has two options: refusing to sign the dismissals... or the road of resignation,” OLME said in its statement.