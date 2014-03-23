Government works on new milk rules

Government officials were working over the weekend on the wording of a new law governing the sale of fresh milk, which is proving to be the key obstacle to coalition MPs’ full support for the multi-bill of reforms Parliament will have to pass for Greece to receive its next bailout tranche.

It is expected that by Thursday the final legislation, which will be crammed into three articles, will be ready for parties to assess. New Democracy MP Iordanis Tziamtzis told Mega TV on Saturday that he would not decide whether to back the legislation until he has seen the draft bill.

Another six PASOK and ND deputies have indicated they will not back the particular reform.