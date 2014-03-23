Greek anti-corruption chief says lack of funds hampering work

Greece’s anti-graft supremo claims in an interview with Sunday’s Kathimerini that a lack of funding is hampering efforts to fight corruption and that if this is not addressed he will start publicly naming the people who are failing to fulfill their duties.

Former Supreme Court prosecutor Yiannis Tentes took up the position of national anti-corruption coordinator last summer but says that the funds that had been promised for his task have yet to be delivered. “"The funds are there but, unfortunately, due to purely bureaucratic reasons and people fearing responsibility, their distribution is being unacceptably delayed,” he said. “I am being patient but if this situation continues I will start attributing responsibility.”

Tentes suggested that the funds could be used to raise awareness but also to purchase equipment. “Our strategy against corruption includes a variety of measures and policies,” he said. “It includes technical assistance, education programs, awareness schemes and strengthening the judicial system with modern information systems and equipment that could improve its productivity.”

However, Tentes said there were signs that efforts to combat graft are beginning to have an impact. “Statistics show that corruption has been on the wane during the last few years,” he said. “I have reason to believe that to a large degree this is due to the visibly greater activity from prosecutors and courts.”