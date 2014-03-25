Man injured in shooting outside Zakynthos nightclub

A 27-year-old man was shot and injured outside a nightclub in Argasi, Zakynthos on Monday night.

Two Albanian men, aged 29 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of trying to murder the nightclub employee and his bosses.

Police said the incident occurred after the suspects were involved in an angry verbal exchange with the two owners.

The suspects are accused of firing at least six shots at their targets.

The 27-year-old suffered only minor injuries, for which he received treatment.