Cross-party committee to publish report on WWII reparations by end of 2014

Parliamentary speaker Evangelos Meimarakis has signed a decision to create a cross-party committee to examine the claim for German war reparations.

The 19-member committee, which is made up of deputies from all political parties, is expected to submit a report on the subject by the end of the year.

During a symbolic visit to Greece earlier this month, German President Joachim Gauck dismissed Greek demands for compensation for Nazi-era crimes. Instead, he offered to set up a new fund to remind Germans of their past.

Acting under opposition and media pressure, the Greek government last year revived a long-dormant quest for war reparations but has not adopted claims raised by some parties and war-victim groups putting the bill at 162 billion euros, about half Greece's total government debt.