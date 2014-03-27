Unions protest in central Athens

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Hundreds of union members were on Thursday protesting against the government's austerity measures and high unemployment.
Demonstrators, mainly construction workers, shut down Stadiou Street in central Athens as they marched to the Ministry of Labor.
Thursday's rally is a follow up to the March 6 protest, organizers said.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com