More homes lack heating

More than one in four Greeks lived in homes that were inadequately heated in 2012, according to figures published by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) on Thursday.

The data show there has been a considerable increase in the proportion of Greeks who are having trouble heating their homes. In 2007, 17.2 percent of the population lived in properties that were not being heated properly.

By 2012, this percentage had increased to 26.8 (roughly 3 million people), according to ELSTAT.

Also in 2012, some 265,000 Greeks lived in homes with poor plumbing and 200,000 in properties with inadequate electrical installations.