Mayors on list of ‘wealth hiders’

Members of Parliament’s ethics and transparency committee have been given a list including dozens of mayors and other high-ranking local authority officials who are accused of having submitted inaccurate declarations regarding their sources of wealth (“pothen esches”), judicial sources revealed over the weekend.
The so-called “Nikoloudis list” – compiled by Panayiotis Nikoloudis, who is the Supreme Court’s deputy prosecutor and head of the National Agency for Combating Money Laundering – is said to include the names of 70 local authority officials.
The list is also believed to feature the names of doctors, soccer referees and journalists, among others.