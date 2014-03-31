Two-day strike on Greek ferries due to protest over collective contracts

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Passenger ferries were docked at ports in Greece on Monday due to the start of a 48-hour strike called by the Panhellenic Seamen's Federation (PNO).
The sailors are protesting that the multi-bill passed through Parliament on Sunday allows ferry companies to offer employees in-house contracts, thereby bypassing collective bargaining with the union.
PNO is also demanding several other provisions be withdrawn. It has warned of further strikes.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com