IKA chief faces charges over exemption for debt repayment

The chief administrator of Greece's biggest social security fund, IKA, Rovertos Spyropoulos is facing corruption charges after an investigation allegedly found that he helped a large business dodge paying its debts to the organization.

According to the case file, Spyropoulos in September 2013 quashed an order for the freezing of the assets of a supermarket company that had accrued debts to IKA in excess of 18 million euros, Skai reported on Tuesday.

Spyropoulos will face corruption prosecutors to answer to the charges.