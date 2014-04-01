Attica bus company sacks 77 staff over false qualifications

The state-run company that manages Attica's buses and trolley buses, OSY, has sacked 77 members of staff after an internal investigation into hiring practices revealed that they had submitted false qualifications to get the job.

The majority of the 77 workers who were found to have submitted false education certificates are drivers on the capital's buses and trolley buses, and only a handful are in the technical and guard services.

Two of the 77 workers whose dismissal was confirmed on Tuesday have filed suits against OSY.

The probe in workers' qualifications is continuing, with sources telling the Athens-Macedonia News Agency that another 250 staff may be let go by the end of the month.