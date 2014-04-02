Former Thessaloniki governor exits New Democracy

Panayiotis Psomiadis, a former governor of Central Macedonia, has resigned from conservative party New Democracy, the AMNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to agency reports, Psomiadis left the conservative party after being refused a candidate spot on New Democracy’s European Parliament list in view of next month's elections.

The party cited the former governor’s pending legal issues as the reason behind its decision, AMNA reported.

Psomiadis was suspended from his governor duties after receiving a 12-month suspended jail sentence for reducing a fine for a gas station that sold adulterated fuel. An appeal filed by Psomiadis is still pending.