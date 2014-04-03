Gov't appoints new cabinet secretary; probe launched into GD video

Supreme Court judge Fotis Kaimenakis was appointed cabinet secretary on Thursday, the Greek government announced.

The appointment was made in the aftermath of the resignation of Panayiotis Baltakos on Wednesday following the release of a video posted on the Internet showing the former cabinet secretary accusing Prime Minister Antonis Samaras of trying to influence a judicial probe into Neo-Nazi Golden Dawn.

Baltakos claims he was making the claims up.

Also on Thursday, an Athens prosecutor ordered an investigation into the origins of the footage.