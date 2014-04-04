EU foreign ministers in Athens to discuss Syria, Ukraine

Foreign Minister Evangelos Venizelos is to chair an informal summit of his European Union peers in Athens on Friday and Saturday with talks expected to focus on the situation in Syria and Ukraine.

The ministers are to take stock of the situation in the two strife-torn countries and assess the bloc's relations with their strategic partners.

On conclusion of the summit on Saturday at 12.15 p.m., Venizelos is to give a joint press conference with Catherine Ashton, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.