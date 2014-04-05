Credit card cloners from Australia, Hong Kong held in Thessaloniki

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Two Australians and a man from Hong Kong have been arrested in Thessaloniki on suspicion of serious credit card fraud.
The three men are suspected of cloning credit cards from Australia and the USA and then using the details to travel the world and buy expensive items.
They were arrested while staying at a luxury hotel in Thessaloniki.
They were traveling on forged passports, police said after seizing a number of items from their rooms.
Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com