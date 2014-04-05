Merkel upbeat on Greece trip

Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras in Athens on Friday afternoon, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said Friday while also expressing the German leader’s “admiration” for Greek efforts.

“The chancellor has repeatedly stated her admiration for Greek progress and that she is aware how difficult this path has been for sections of Greek society,” said Seibert. “It will be a good chance for her to discuss this with Mr Samaras and others.”

Seibert did not say whether Merkel plans to hold talks with SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, although such a meeting is seen as unlikely. The spokesman said the full program for the visit had not been drawn up yet.