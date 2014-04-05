Athens university wants better security after raids

The senate of the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) has repeated its request for better security following fresh clashes between police and illegal street vendors selling their wares along Patission Street.

Police crackdowns are obstructing the function of the institution and tainting its the image, university officials said, adding that their resignations would be handed to Education Minister Constantinos Arvanitopoulos if necessary.

Security concerns were intensified following an assault earlier this week at the University of Macedonia in Thessaloniki by a group of youths who broke into the campus and used iron bars to attack students and vandalize property.

Four students were sent to hospital after the attack.

Meanwhile, the senate at the Agricultural University of Athens also threatened to quit over the dramatic increase in the number of entrants at the institution for the new academic year. The number, which is set by the Education Ministry, has gone up to 800, rising by 90.5 percent compared to 2012-13 and by 34.5 percent over 2013-14, the senate said.