ENGLISH

Man arrested in Athens on suspicion of girlfriend's balcony death

Δημοσίευση 5 Απριλίου 2014, 21:33 / Ανανεώθηκε 5 Απριλίου 2014, 21:02
Man arrested in Athens on suspicion of girlfriend's balcony death
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp

Police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old Russian man in Athens on suspicion of pushing his lover to her death from a fifth-floor apartment in the eastern suburb of Vyronas.

Police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old Russian man in Athens on suspicion of pushing his lover to her death from a fifth-floor apartment in the eastern suburb of Vyronas.

The man, who was not named, allegedly visited the home of the 28-year-old victim in the early hours of March 30.

The couple reportedly argued and the man pushed the woman from the balcony.