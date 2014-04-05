Man arrested in Athens on suspicion of girlfriend's balcony death

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old Russian man in Athens on suspicion of pushing his lover to her death from a fifth-floor apartment in the eastern suburb of Vyronas.
The man, who was not named, allegedly visited the home of the 28-year-old victim in the early hours of March 30.
The couple reportedly argued and the man pushed the woman from the balcony.
Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com