Albanian prison fugitive caught in western Greece 17 years later

A 48-year-old Albanian man who escaped from a prison in the neighboring country where he was serving a 20-year sentence for murdering his cousin nearly two decades ago, was apprehended by police in the western Greek port city of Patra on Saturday.

The fugitive, who was not named, had been at large since 1997.

He was traced to a house in Patra where he had been living with his 48-year-old wife, who was also arrested.