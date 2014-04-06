More drivers for buses, trolleys

In a bid to address delays in regular commutes caused by staff shortages, the company that manages Attica’s buses and trolleys buses, OSY, is planning to hire 330 drivers and 120 technical staff after receiving the green light from the Ministry of Administrative Reform.

According to a recent study by OSY, the average waiting time for passengers at stops is currently 25 minutes and can reach as much as 50 minutes in some parts of the capital. The reason for the delays, says OSY, is that the number of drivers has nosedived from 5,500 in 2009 to 3,500 today as a result of civil service cuts and a large wave of forced and voluntary retirements.

The company also said that it is using 1,134 vehicles of its fleet of 2,100 to serve more than 600 million commuters a year.