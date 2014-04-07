Coalition will not call snap elections, insists Venizelos

PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos has ruled out the possibility of the government calling snap general elections.

“There is no such issue,” Venizelos said during a televised news conference on Sunday. “People do not want elections, this is clear to see.”

A Kapa Research survey for To Vima newspaper on Sunday gave the Olive Tree alliance, which PASOK will run with for May’s European Parliament elections, just 4.6 percent of the vote.

SYRIZA led with 21.5 percent, while new New Democracy came second with 20.8 percent.