Inmate found dead at Korydallos Prison, suicide suspected

The Justice Ministry has ordered an investigation into how an inmate at Korydallos Prison was found dead in the jail’s psychiatric word on Sunday. It is believed that the 40-year-old committed suicide by hanging himself with his shoe laces.

Last month a prosecutor ordered a probe into the conditions that more than 200 inmates were being kept in at the prison’s hospital amid complaints about overcrowding and a lack of hygiene. The investigation was launched after prisoners went on hunger strike.