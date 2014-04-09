Six Nigrita prison guards remanded in custody

Six guards from Nigrita Prison in northern Greece were remanded in custody on Tuesday after facing Serres magistrate Georgia Toutountzi as part of an ongoing probe into the death of Ilie Kareli, an Albanian prisoner. Another two guards were conditionally released.

The 42-year-old inmate was found dead in solitary confinement on March 27, after being transferred to Nigrita from Malandrino Prison, in central Greece, where he had fatally stabbed Giorgos Tsironis, a prison guard.

According to the case file Kareli was allegedly tortured, including being punched, kicked and beaten with a makeshift whip.

The six guards were being held at the Serres police station on Wednesday pending a decision regarding which correctional facility they were going to be transferred to.

Another seven prison guards were expected to face the prosecutor on Wednesday in connection to the same case.