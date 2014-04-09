Ex-minister Papantoniou bailed after facing magistrate over wealth declaration

Former defense minister Yiannos Papantoniou was ordered to pay 100,000 euros in bail after appearing before an investigative magistrate on Wednesday to face charges over inaccuracies in his source of wealth (“pothen esches”) declarations. His wife, Roula Kourakou, whose name was among more than 2,000 on the Lagarde list of Greeks with accounts at a HSBC branch in Geneva, was ordered to post bail of 50,000 euros.

The former Socialist minister has denied any knowledge of the account, which had deposits of 2 million euros, before subsequently alleging that the money had been a trust fund for the education expenses of his wife’s children.