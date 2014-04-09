General strike disrupts services, transport

Employees in the state and private sector were set to participate in a 24-hour general strike on Wednesday called by umbrella unions ADEDY and GSEE. The industrial action was expected to disrupt services and public transport.

Hospitals were expected to operate on skeleton staff and pharmacies were scheduled to close for the day. Teachers, prison staff and court employees were also participating in the strike.

Intercity trains, the Proastiakos suburban railway, trolley buses and ferry services were suspended on Wednesday.

The Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway (ISAP) and the metro were operating on schedule with the exception of the metro’s Doukissis Plakentias-Athens International Airport route, which was suspended. Also, the Syntagma and Panepistimiou metro stations were closed.

Blue buses were running a limited service from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A protest rally was set to commence at 11 a.m. on central Klafthmonos Square before reaching Parliament, while Communist-affiliated labor union PAME was holding another rally at Omonia Square.