Government condemns bomb attack in Athens center

The Greek government has condemned Thursday's bomb attack outside a Bank of Greece building in central Athens.

“The perpetrators are clearly trying to change the agenda. We shall not allow the terrorists to achieve their aim,” government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou told Skai radio on Thursday adding that police were looking for suspects behind the bombing.

A car bomb smashed windows in nearby shops but caused no injuries, police said. An anonymous caller warned a newspaper of the attack about 45 minutes before the explosion just before 6 a.m., saying it contained about 70 kg (155 pounds) of explosives, an unnamed police official told Reuters.

The explosion took place hours before Greece planned its first foray into the international bond markets since it plunged into a debt crisis four years ago, and a day before a visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In comments made to the same radio station, Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis said the attack would not obstruct Greece's “path to progress.”

“Today is a day of great joy for Greece,” Georgiadis said.

Athens mayor Giorgos Kaminis also condemned the attack.

“Athens and its citizens will not be terrorized. They condemn terrorism and defend democracy and political stability,” Kaminis said in a tweet message.