Deposition of seventh Nigrita Prison guard over inmate's death postponed

A magistrate in Serres, northern Greece, on Friday postponed the deposition of a prison guard from Nigrita Prison in connection with the death of Albanian inmate Ilie Kareli last month after the suspect claimed that he had left the facility before the victim’s arrival.

Magistrate Georgia Toutountzi requested that the guard, whose name has not been made public, provide evidence to back his claim. Another six guards, of a total 15, will face the magistrate on Monday and Tuesday.

Six guards have already been remanded in custody as part of the probe, while another two have been conditionally released.

Meanwhile, according to a 13-page report by medical experts that was submitted to the magistrate’s office on Friday, the 42-year-old’s death was a result of the injuries inflicted during his torture in combination with a pre-existing heart condition. His toxicology test was negative.

Meanwhile, an urban guerrilla group calling itself “Nihilists – Gangs of Revenge” has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s grenade attack on the car of a prison guard in Aegaleo, west of Athens. In a proclamation that was posted on the Internet on Friday, the group said that the terrorist act was carried out in memory of Kareli and threatened any prison guards who engaged in the torture of the Albanian inmate.