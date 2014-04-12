Prosecutors order detention of another Golden Dawn member

Prosecutors investigating Golden Dawn’s suspected criminal activities on Friday ordered that the secretary of the neo-Nazi party’s Piraeus chapter be remanded in custody.

Thomas Barekas is accused of several attacks against migrants, as well as against a municipal councilor in the elections of June 2012 and a cultural venue associated with leftists in the eastern Athenian suburb of Ilioupoli in July last year.

The investigation into Golden Dawn was prompted by the murder in September of an anti-fascist rapper in a suburb of Piraeus by a self-confessed member of the party.