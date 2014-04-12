Papaconstantinou expected to testify after Easter

The special magistrate appointed to investigate whether Giorgos Papaconstantinou tampered with the Lagarde list of Greeks who had deposits at a Geneva branch of HSBC is expected to call the former finance minister to testify after Easter, source said on Friday.

The judge, Iosif Tsalaganidis, has questioned five witnesses over the past few days and is now ready to hear from Papaconstantinou.

The ex-minister is accused of removing the names of four of his relatives from the so-called Lagarde list.

Parliament voted last year to lift Papaconstantinou’s immunity so he could be indicted on charges of breach of faith, violation of duty and doctoring a document.